Indian Air Force (IAF) has released the merit list of AFCAT for courses commencing at AFA in January 2022. Candidates can check the merit list available on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

A total of 238 male, 116 female have been selected for the training. The list consists the order of merit, roll number and names of the applicants.

“This Merit list does not convey that you have been selected to join AFA. A separate merit list of candidates who are selected to join AFA would be published depending upon order of Merit, medical fitness, choice of branch of the candidate and vacancies available in each branch,” reads the notice.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website afcat.cdac.in/AFCAT/ On the homepage, click on “ORDER OF MERIT FOR ALL AFSB RECOMMENDED CANDIDATES FOR JAN 2022 COURSE(S)” under NEWS tab The merit list will appear on the screen Check and download the merit list Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.