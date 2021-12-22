The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET 2021) final answer key for MPhil/PhD courses. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website nta.ac.in.

The DUET 2021 was conducted on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode in 27 Cities across India. The Answer Key Challenges were made live from 25 October 2021 to 27 October 2021.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on “NATIONAL TESTING AGENCY Final M.Phil./Ph.D. Answer Key DUET-2021” The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.