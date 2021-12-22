Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for Civil Judge, Junior Division (Entry Level) Exam-2021. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from December 29 (12 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the vacancies is January 27, 2022. The exam schedule will be released in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 123 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be less than the age of 21 years and should not have attained the age of 35 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a graduation degree in Law. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1047.82, whereas Rs 647.82 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website mphc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment / Result” tab Click on “Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards” Register yourself and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit Take a printout of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.