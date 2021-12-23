Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the State Forest Service Exam 2021. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the exam on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 10 (12 noon) onwards.

The last date to submit the online application form is February 9, 2022. Applicants will be able to make corrections to their applications from January 15 to February 11, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 24, 2022. The Commission will release admit card on April 15, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 63 posts, of which 8 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests, 40 for Forest Ranger, and 15 for Project Manager.

The minimum age limit is 21 years. The upper age limit for the posts of Assistant Conservator of Forests 40 years, whereas 33 years is for Forest Ranger and Project Manager posts. Candidates can check other details including educational qualification, pay scale, and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Application Fee

The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500, whereas Rs 250 is applicable to candidates from reserved category.

