State Bank of India (SBI) has released the result of Pharmacist in the clerical cadre. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can download their result from SBI’s career page at sbi.co.in/careers.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted on November 24 and 25 in two shifts — 9.00 AM and 12.30 PM. A total of 519 candidates were declared qualified for the interview round.

The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist at 15 different circles across India.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings On the homepage, click on answer key link under “RECRUITMENT OF PHARMACIST IN CLERICAL CADRE”

The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key

Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the final result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.