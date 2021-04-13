State Bank of India (SBI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Pharmacist in the clerical cadre. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the SBI career page at sbi.co.in/careers till May 3.

SBI has notified a total of 67 vacancies for the post of Pharmacist at 15 different circles across India.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The upper age limit is 30 years.

Education: i) Pass in SSC or its equivalent examination and minimum Diploma in Pharmacy (D.Pharma) from recognised university or board OR ii) Degree in pharmacy (B Pharma/M Pharma/Pharma D) or any equivalent degree in Pharmacy from any recognised university.

Work experience: A candidate must be able to give first-aid treatment independently in accidents. In case of having Diploma in Pharmacy, a candidate must have three years of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder. In case of having B.Pharma/M.Pharma/Pharma D or equivalent degree, a candidate must have one year of experience as a pharmacist or a compounder.

Selection process

SBI will recruit candidates on the basis of a written test and interview. The online written test will be conducted tentatively on May 23. The call letter of test will be uploaded on the bank’s official website and also be sent to the candidates through SMS and emails. Candidates will be called for interview based on performance in online written test.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 750 is applicable (except SC/ ST/ PWD candidates).

Here’s SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021 advertisement.

Here’s direct link to apply for SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for SBI Pharmacist recruitment 2021: