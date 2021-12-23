Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has declared the result of the Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical) exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website apsc.nic.in.

The APSC AE screening test (OMR-based) was held on August 28. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result merit list are qualified to appear for the interview round.

The date of interview will be notified shortly, the Commission has said.

Steps to check APSC AE result 2021:

Visit the official website apsc.nic.in Go to ‘Written/Screening Test Results’ section

Click on result link for AE under Public Health Engineering Department The APSC AE result merit list will appear on screen Download and check by searching roll number.

Here’s direct link to check APSC AE result 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.