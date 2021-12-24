Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has invited online applications for admissions into BA, BEd and BSc, BEd four years integrated course. Candidates can register on the official website edcetadm.tsche.ac.in till December 29, 2021.

The list of eligible candidates will be released and call for corrections if any through E-mail will be invited from December 31, 2021. The list of provisionally selected candidates will be released on January 2, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria

For admission into BSc, BEd the candidate should complete Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent in MPC or BiPC Group. For admission into BA, BEd the candidate should complete Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent in MPC or BiPC or CEC or HEC or any other 10+2 qualification Group. However, the candidates belonging to reserved categories viz., SC/ST/BC and other reserved categories should have secured minimum 40% marks in Intermediate/10+2/Equivalent and others 50% marks.

Application Fee

The candidates will have to pay non-refundable processing fee Rs 500 for SC/ST and Rs 800 for others.

Steps to apply for admission

Visit the official website tsche.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Notification for admission into four years Integrated B.Sc., B.Ed/ B.A., B.Ed courses for the academic year 2021-2022 in Telangana state” Click on “Application Link” Register yourself and create login Pay the fee, upload the documents, and submit

Here’s direct link to register.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.