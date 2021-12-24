Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the final result for the post of Shastri. Candidates can download their result from the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

A total of 582 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Shastri. The recruitment drive was being conducted to fill up a total of 603 posts. The written objective type screening test was held on December 20, 2020 in which 4817 candidates appeared and 509 candidates remained absent.

“12 posts {Gen (WFF)-08, OBC (WFF)-01, SC(WFF)=02 & ST(WFF)=01} remained vacant due to non availability of candidates and 09 posts {Gen(UR)-08 & Gen(EWS)-01} have been kept vacant as per the directions of Hon’ble High Court in CWP No. 1773/2020 and connected matters,” reads the notice.

The result consists the name, roll number, marks and allotted district.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in Click on the result link for the post of Shastri under Notifications tab Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

