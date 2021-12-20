The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the answer key of the Clerk Post Code-918 recruitment examination. Candidates can check the provisional answer key at the Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The HPSSC Clerk-918 exam was conducted on December 12. A total of 41,114 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the written exam.

Candidates can send an objection, if any, to the answer key along with documentary proof only via post by December 25. Instructions for the same are given in the answer key booklet.

Steps to check HPSSC Clerk answer key:

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Notifications” tab and then ‘Latest Notification’ Click on the answer key link for Clerk Post Code 918 The HPSSC Clerk answer key will appear on the screen Download and check.

Here’s direct link to HPSSC Clerk answer key 2021.

HPSSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 10 posts of Clerk on a contract basis under various state government departments. Applications were invited this year under Advertisement No. 37-1/ 2021.