The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can check and download the Candidates’ Response Sheets along with the Tentative Answer Keys at the official website ssc.nic.in.

The SSC GD Constable exam 2021 was held from November 16 to December 15 at different centres all over the country. Candidates can raise objections, if any, to the answer keys online from today to December 31 (6.00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per Question/Answer challenge.

Representations received after the deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances, SSC said. The candidates may take a printout of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above specified time limit.

Here’s SSC GD answer key 2021 notice.

Steps to check SSC GD Constable answer key 2021:

Visit official website ssc.nic.in Click on the answer key link for GD Constable On the PDF document, click on the link for Candidates’ Response Sheet, Tentative Answer Keys and Submission of Representation Select exam, enter Examination Roll No. and Password to login The SSC GD answer key will appear on screen Match responses to the answer key to calculate probable score Raise objection, if any, by following instructions.

Here’s direct link to SSC GD Constable answer key 2021.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2021 is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.