Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has reopened the online application window for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Electrical). Candidates can now apply for the vacancies on the official website appsc.gov.in till January 10, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 9 vacancies. Candidates who have completed BE/BTech in Electrical Engineering are eligible to apply.

The applicants should not be less than the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on June 10, 2021.

Application Fee

As per the notice, the examination fee for the APST candidates is Rs 100 and Rs 150 is applicable to other candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register.

Selection Process

The eligible candidates will have to appear in the written examination followed by Viva-Voce.