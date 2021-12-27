Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has opened the online application window for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022. Eligible candidates can apply on the official website viteee.vit.ac.in.

Candidates applying for the Undergraduate Engineering admission in 2022 should have secured minimum aggregate of 60% in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics/Biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate).

“B. Tech. Admissions for Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal Campuses of VIT : Eligible Candidates may select specific campus and programme during the Counselling,” reads the notice.

The candidates will be selected on the basis of the rank secured through CBT (Computer Based Test). Selected candidates will be called for online counselling based on their ranking. The exam will be held for the duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes. The exam date will be released in due course of time.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2022

Visit official website viteee.vit.ac.in Register using personal and contact details Generate your login credentials and proceed further Fill the application form, upload documents Submit the form and take a print for future reference

