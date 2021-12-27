Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for Engineering Services Exam (Mains) 2021. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the examination can fill up the DAF till January 7, 2022 (upto 6.00 PM) on the official website upsconline.nic.in.

“Candidates must fill up and submit Online Detailed Application Form by using the website www.upsc.gov.in. The Online Detailed Application Form can be filled from 27-12-2021 to 07-01-2022 till 06:00 PM after which the link will be disabled,” reads the notification.

Here’s instruction to fill the form.

The UPSC ESE Main exam 2021 was conducted at various Centres/Venues all over India on November 21. The exam was held for candidates who had qualified the preliminary exam.

Steps to fill up the Detailed Application Form

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “DAF for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC” Click on “Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2021” DAF link Login to the portal and proceed with filling up the DAF and submit Download the form and take a printout for future reference

Recruitment through this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.