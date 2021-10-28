Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Engineering Services Exam (Mains) 2021 admit card today, October 28. Candidates who have been declared qualified in the Preliminary exam can download their hall tickets from Commission’s official website upsc.gov.in.

The Main exam is scheduled to be conducted at various Centres/Venues all over India on November 21, 2021 for the duration of 3 hours.

The paper I will be conducted from 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM for the subjects Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electronics and Telecom Engg. Both the papers will consist of 300 marks.

Here’s direct link to ESE 2021 Main schedule.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in On the homepage, click on “e-Admit Cards for VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC E-Admit Card for various examinations of Union Public Service Commission” Now click on admit card link against the ENGINEERING SERVICES (MAIN) EXAMINATION, 2021इंजीनियरी सेवा (प्रधान) परीक्षा, 2021 Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

A total of 1539 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Main exam, of which 595 are from Civil Engineering, 253 from Mechanical Engineering, 418 from Electrical Engineering and 273 from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering.

Recruitment through this UPSC ESE 2021 will be made to the Services/Posts under the following categories: Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering. UPSC has notified 215 vacancies which will be filled through the exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.