The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the exam dates for the written competitive exam for recruitment to the post of Motor Vehicle Inspector. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on March 5 and 6, 2022.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on September 17 and 18, 2021 which was deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

Here’s the notification.

The exam will be conducted for a total of 3056 registered candidates. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 90 vacancies for the position of Motor Vehicle Inspector. The application process commenced on May 11, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the list of eligible candidates for Assistant Professor (Management) on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 437 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the interview.

Candidates whose candidature has been rejected can raise objections via speed post to Bihar Public Service Commission, 15, Nehru Path (Bailey Road), Patna – 800001 or email at bpscpat-bih@nic.in. The applicants will have to submit their objections along with valid proof. More details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Here’s list of eligible candidates.

