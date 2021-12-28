Bank of Baroda will today, December 28, conclude the online application process for recruitment to the post of IT Officers / Professionals on a regular as well as contract basis. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

Baroda Bank has notified vacancies to 52 different IT Officer posts for both regular employment and Contractual Engagement for a period of 3 years, with a periodic performance review. The term of contractual engagement may be extended at the option of the Bank.

Applicants must have a B.E./ B.Tech. degree in Computer Science or Information Technology. Other eligibility conditions are given in the official notification.

Here’s Bank of Baroda IT Officer recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee



Candidates belonging to the general/BC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees and Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021:

Visit BOB career page bankofbaroda.in/Careers.htm Go to ‘Current Opportunities’ and apply for the desired post Fill application form, upload documents, pay fee Submit form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda recruitment 2021.

Selection Process

The selection process may comprise online test, psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion / & Interview of shortlisted candidates.