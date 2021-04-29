Bank of Baroda will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to its Human Resource department on a contract basis. Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the BOB website bankofbaroda.in.

Through this recruitment drive, Bank of Baroda will fill up a total of 511 posts of Sr. Relationship Manager (407), e-Wealth Relationship Manager (50), Territory Head (44), Group Head (6), Product Head (Investment & Research) (1), Head (Operations & Technology) (1), Digital Sales Manager (1) and IT Functional AnalystManager (1).

Post qualification experience below 6 months in any organization would not be considered. The tentative/likely place for posting for each of the positions is mentioned against the respective post in the recruitment advertisement.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification to know more about the eligibility criteria like age limit, educational qualification and work experience.

Here’s Bank of Baroda HR recruitment detailed advertisement 2021.

Selection process

Selection will be based on shortlisting and subsequent rounds of personal interviews and/or group discussion and/or any other selection method. Most suitable candidates will be called for the selection process (GD/PI/any other selection method) and merely applying/being eligible for the post does not entitle the candidate to be invited for the selection process.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the general/BC category will have to pay Rs 600 as application fees and Rs 100 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/PWD/Women candidates.

Here’s direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for Bank of Baroda HR recruitment 2021: