Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer and Consultants. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to register for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in.

The last date to fill up the online application form is January 27, 2022. Applicants will be able to make changes to their application form from January 29 to 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 94 posts. Vacancy details in the notification.

The applicants from unreserved category should not be more than the age of 40 years. The age limit for RBA/SC/ST/ALC is 43 years, whereas 42 years is for PwD candidates. The upper age limit for in service candidates is 45 years. Candidates can check more details including educational qualification, experience, and others in the notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to reserved category candidates. Application fee is exempted for PHC.

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Applications” under Recruitment tab Click on “Apply” under Direct Recruitment Login and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

