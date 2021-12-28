Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the interview call letter for the post of Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can download the same from Commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 10 to February 3, 2022. Candidates are required to appear for the interview from 10.00 AM onwards.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 576 vacancies.

Selection Process

MPPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree for interviews. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be selected in 5.1 ration against the number of vacancies.

