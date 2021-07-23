Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer on its official website mppsc.nic.in. A total of 576 vacancies have been notified.

Applicants are required to send their completely filled online application form along with supporting documents to MPPSC by August 5.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2022. Age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should hold an MBBS degree from a recognized University. More details in the notification.

Here’s MPPSC Medical Officer recruitment 2021 official notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from other states and general category are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500 whereas SC/ST/OBC/PwD will have to pay Rs 250.

Selection Process

MPPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the marks obtained in the qualifying degree for interviews. The interview will carry a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be selected in 5.1 ration against the number of vacancies.

Steps to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2021:

Visit MPPSC website mppsc.nic.in Go to ‘Apply Online’ section and click on ‘Online Application Form - Medical Officer Examination 2021’ Click on the Apply button under the post, read the instructions carefully and proceed to fill the form Select the post, fill the form, upload documents and submit Pay the application fee Download a copy of the form and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to apply for MPPSC MO recruitment 2021.