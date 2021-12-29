Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the notification for the post of Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 15, 2022 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is February 14, 2022. The applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from January 20 to February 16, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per change.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 692 Ayurveda Medical Officer (AMO) posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: CCIM Bachelor’s degree in Ayurveda from a recognised University. More details in the notification.

Age Limit: The minimum age limit is 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years as January 1, 2022.

Here’s the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.