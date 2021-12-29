Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Homeopathy Medical Officer (HMO). Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website mppsc.nic.in from January 15, 2022 (12.00 noon) onwards.

The last date to apply for the post is February 14, 2022. The applicants will be able to make changes to their applications from January 20 to February 16, 2022 by paying the fee of Rs 50 per correction.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 43 Homeopathy Medical Officer (AMO) posts.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and the maximum age limit is 40 years as January 1, 2022. The applicants can check educational qualification and other eligibility criteria from the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Application Fee

The candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non creamy layer)/PwD category are required to pay the fee of Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable to other category candidates.

