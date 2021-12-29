Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Principal (Category I and II). Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.cg.gov.in till January 26, 2022.

The applicants will be able to make changes to make changes from January 27 to 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 49 posts, of which 1 vacancy is for the Principal (Category I), 38 for Principal (Category 2)/ Placement Officer/ Assistant Director (Technical) and 10 backlog vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 25 years and should not be more than the age of 30 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: candidates should hold a degree/diploma in engineering from recognised university. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay the fee of Rs 400, whereas Rs 300 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/OBC (non-creamy layer).

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application” tab under Latest section Click on

“PRACHARYA (VERG-1 & VERG-2)-2021”

Now click on registration link, create profile and login to the portal Select the post to apply, fill up the details and pay the application fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

