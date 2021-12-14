Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the result of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon exam 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website psc.cg.gov.in.

A total of 66 candidates have been declared qualified in the written exam. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the interview round. The interview dates shall be released in due course of time.

The CGPSC Vet Assistant Surgeon exam 2021 was conducted on November 26 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website psc.cg.gov.in On the homepage, click on “WRITTEN EXAM RESULT - VETERINARY ASSISTANT SURGEON EXAM-2021 (13-12-2021)” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The CGPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 24 vacancies of Vet Assistant Surgeons at the state Animal Welfare Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.