Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has deferred the State Service Preliminary exam 2021. The exam was schedule to be held on January 2, 2022. Candidates can check the notice available on the official website mpsc.gov.in.

The new examination schedule will be released in due course of time. MPSC has notified a total of 290 vacancies in different posts at the state government.

Earlier, the Commission had released the admit card on December 22, 2021. As per the calendar, the main examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 7, 8 and 9, 2022. Candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will have to appear for the mains.

The candidates declared qualified in the mains will then appear for personal interview. Final result will be announced after the conduct of all the three exam stages.

Selection Procedure

MPSC will shortlist candidates on the basis of the preliminary exam (400 marks), followed by Main exam (800 marks) and personal interviews (100 marks).

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.