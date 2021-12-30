Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 670 posts of Junior Assistant – cum – Computer Assistant. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in till January 18, 2022.

The last date to submit the form is January 19, 2022.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: Candidates should be within the age group of 18 to 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Must hold bachelor’s degree. One should pass Computer Proficiency Test conducted by District Collector.

Application Fee

Applicant must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 80 towards examination fee. The candidates from reserved category are exempted from payment of examination fee. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “One Time Registration” Register and login to your profile and apply for the post Fill up the details and upload the required documents Pay the application fee and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

The selection to the posts will be carried out by the concerned District Selection Committee on furnishing the District ranking list of Computer Based Test examination by the Commission.

“Hall tickets for the Screening and Main Examination (Computer Based Test) will be hosted on Commission’s website for downloading. Instructions would be given through the website regarding downloading of Hall Tickets,” reads the notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.