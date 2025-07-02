The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has declared the results of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) posts 2024 under CEN 01/2024 (Pay Level 2). Applicants can download their results from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in.

A total of 1,760 candidates have been shortlisted for the Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) scheduled to be conducted on July 15, 2025. Applicants can download their exam city slip from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in 10 days prior to the commencement of the exam. Admit cards will be released four days before the exam date i.e., July 11, 2025.

The board initially notified 5696 vacancies , which was later increased to 18799 vacancies .

Steps to download ALP CBT 2 result 2025

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ALP CBT 2 result 2025 link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Login to check the individual scores

Direct link to ALP CBT 2 result.

Direct link to ALP CBT 2 scores.