Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has invited online applications for recruitment to 1000+ posts of Insurance Medical Officer (IMO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website esic.nic.in. The last date to fill up the online application is January 31, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1120 IMO vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Not exceeding 35 years as on January 31, 2022. Upper age limit is relaxable upto 5 years for ESIC employees and Government servants in accordance with the instructions or orders issued by the Central Govt from time to time. Upper age limit is also relaxable to SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Ex-Servicemen & other categories of persons as per rules/instructions of Govt. of India

Educational Qualification: A recognised MBBS degree. Completion of Compulsory rotating internship. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to the notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for SC/ST/PWD/Departmental Candidates, Female Candidates and Ex Servicemen is Rs 250, whereas Rs 500 is applicable for other categories.

Application Process

Candidates must apply online through the website www.esic.nic.in. No other means/mode of application will be accepted. Applications received through any other mode will not be accepted and will be summarily rejected.

To apply online visit our website www.esic.nic.in, enter ESIC Home Page>>Recruitment>Apply online for Recruitment to the post of IMO Gr. II (Allopathic) in ESIC – 2021, reads the notice.

Selection Process

The selection for the post of Insurance Medical Officer Grade – II (Allopathic) will be made on the basis of Written Examination followed by interview of eligible and successful candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.