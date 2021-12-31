Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Naib Tehsildar. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies and pay the application fee on the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in till January 27, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 20 vacancies of Naib Tehsildar, Class-II (Gazetted).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Between 21 to 45 years (to be reckoned from 01-01-2021).

Educational Qualification: The applicant should hold a graduation degree from a recognized University.

Application Fee

Candidates from SC/ST/OBC/EWS category are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from other category.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Apply Online” Register yourself in the new portal through the ‘New Registration’ link Login and apply for the post and fill application form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Screening Test/Preliminary Exam, Main Exam, and Personality Test.

“Examination for Objective Type Screening Test is proposed to be held at Shimla, Mandi, Sundernagar, Kangra, Dharamshala, Palampur, Solan, Una, Nahan, Bilaspur, Kullu, Chamba, Hamirpur (Reckong peo (Kinnaur) and Keylong (Lahaul & Spiti) if no. of candidate is more than one hundred.) depending on the number of candidates for a particular station. However, the allotment of examination centres will be at the discretion of the Commission and weather conditions,” reads the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.