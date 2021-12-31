BPSC ACF 2020 Medical Test in January; check details here
The test will be conducted on January 10, 2022 from 10.30 AM onwards.
Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has releases the date of Medical Test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). As per the notification, the test will be held on January 10, 2022 from 10.30 AM onwards.
A total of 58 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Candidates are directed to bring their admit card released for the physical test along with a photo identity proof. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.
The Commission has also released the list of eligible candidates.
Steps to download the list of eligible candidates
- Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates called for Medical Test” under Assistant Conservator of Forests link
- The list will appear on the screen
- Check and download the list
- Take a printout for future reference
Here’s list of eligible candidates.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.