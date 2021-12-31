Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has releases the date of Medical Test for recruitment to the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF). As per the notification, the test will be held on January 10, 2022 from 10.30 AM onwards.

A total of 58 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the test. Candidates are directed to bring their admit card released for the physical test along with a photo identity proof. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 8 vacancies.

Here’s the official notice.

The Commission has also released the list of eligible candidates.

Steps to download the list of eligible candidates

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates called for Medical Test” under Assistant Conservator of Forests link The list will appear on the screen Check and download the list Take a printout for future reference

Here’s list of eligible candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.