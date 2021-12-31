India Post has declared the result of the 2021 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment for Uttar Pradesh circle Cycle III. Candidates who registered for the post can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 4259 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 4264 offered vacancies in the India Post UP circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak. The result of 5 candidates are withheld as per competent authority orders.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the India Post result notice.

The merit list contains the Registration Number and name of the selected candidate with the percentage scored in the GDS exam and the allotted post.

Steps to download India Post GDS result:



Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on ‘Results’ tab Click on ‘Uttar Pradesh (4264 Posts)’

The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result by locating registration number (Ctrl+F).

The results for the West Bengal, Bihar, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Delhi circles for the 2021 GDS recruitment are still under process and are expected to be declared in the coming weeks.