Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Cell ( MHT CET ) has released the provisional answer key for the PCM Group and PCB Group today, May 21. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the answer key and raise objections on the official website cetcell.mahacet.org .

The exam was conducted from April 22 to 30, 2024. Along with the MHT CET 2024 answer key, the candidate response sheets and question papers have also been uploaded, so the candidates can check their answers and calculate the probable scores.

Candidates from PCM Group will be able to raise objections against the released answer key from May 24 to 26 while candidates from PCB Group will be able to raise objections from May 22 to 24. Students will be required to pay a fee of Rs 1000 per objection raised, reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MHT CET answer key

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org On the homepage, click on ‘Login’ Key in your credentials and login to proceed On the candidate portal, click on the link to view answer key Download a copy and take a printout of the answer key for future reference Raise objections (if any)