The Western Railway has announced it will augment additional Second Class Seating coaches in five pairs of trains on a permanent basis on key Mumbai-Gujarat trains. The WR shared the notice on its official Twitter handle on Friday.

“Western Railways has decided to augment the additional Second Class Seating coaches in five pairs of trains on permanent basis for the convenience of passengers,” the WR said. The coaches will be added from January 2 and 3, 2022.

These trains are:

Train No 09159 Bandra Terminus – Vapi Passenger Special augmented with 4 additional Second Class Seating coaches Ex Bandra Terminus from January 2

Train No 09144 Vapi – Virar Shuttle augmented with 4 additional Second Class Seating coaches Ex Vapi from January 3

Train No 19001/19002 Virar – Surat Express augmented with 4 additional Second Class Seating coaches Ex Virar from January 2 and Ex Surat from January 3.

Train No 09143 Virar – Valsad Shuttle Special augmented with 4 additional Second Class Seating coaches Ex Virar from January 3

Train No 09160 Valsad – Bandra Terminus Passenger Special augmented with 4 additional Second Class Seating coaches Ex Bandra Terminus from January 3

Second Class Seating or 2S is a Non-AC class coach which is the cheapest class to travel by the Indian Railways. The seats are present in the form of benches. This coach does not have the facility for the passengers to sleep since there are no berths and has only sitting arrangements. Such coaches are run on most daytime intercity trains.