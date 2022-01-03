The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced that it will conduct a mock test for candidates registered for the upcoming Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) for January 2022 session.

The CSEET mock test will be held on January 4 for a duration of 2 hours. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory for all candidates.

“To familiarize the candidates with the remote proctoring process, the Institute has decided to conduct a mock test for 2 hour’s duration on 4 th January 2022. Appearance in the mock test is compulsory in view of its importance and usefulness for the Candidates. It will be in the best interest of the Candidates,” ICSI said.

As per instructions, candidates shall log-in 30 minutes prior to the stipulated time for the mock test. The batch timings, User Id and Password for the Mock Test have been communicated by E-Mail / SMS to the candidates separately.

All candidates are advised to mandatorily download the Safe Exam Browser (SEB) in advance in their laptop/desktop from which they will be appearing in the Mock Test/CSEET, the Institute said. The process of downloading SEB is given at the following link.

Here’s CSEET 2022 mock test notice.

The CSEET 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 8 through remote proctored mode. The test will be conducted for the duration of 120 minutes.

CSEET is an all-India computer-based entrance exam for students seeking admission in the Company Secretary Course including graduates/postgraduates, etc. The passing of the CSEET is mandatory for all candidates to register for CS Executive Programme.