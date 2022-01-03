Directorate of Secondary Education, Odisha (DSE Odisha) has started the online applications for recruitment to the post of teachers for various subject. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website dseodisha.in till January 31, 2022 upto 6.00 PM.

The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on 1st week of March 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 11403 vacancies, of which 3308 vacancies are for the post of TGT Arts, 2370 for TGT Science (PCM), 1544 for TGT Science (CBZ), 1753 for Hindi Teacher, 1188 for Sanskrit Teacher, 22 for Telugu Teacher, and 1218 for Physical Education Teacher.

The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 32 years as on January 1, 2021. Candidates can check the required educational qualification and other eligibility criteria available in the notification below:

Processing Fee

The candidates will have to pay the processing fee of Rs 600, whereas the processing fee of Rs 400 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website dseodisha.in On the homepage, click on “Online Application form” under RECRUITMENT FOR INITIAL APPOINTEE TEACHERS IN GOVT. SECONDARY SCHOOLS 2021-2022 Register and apply for the vacancies Fill in the details, pay the fee and submit the form Take a print of the form for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT). The exact date and time of the test will be released on the official website in due course of time.

