Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the result of PCS (Mains) and Forest Service Exam (Mains) 2019. Candidates can check and download their result from Commission’s official website mppsc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, a total of 1918 and 18 candidates have been declared qualified in the PCS and SFS Exam 2019, respectively.

The shortlisted applicants will now have to appear for the interview round. The interview round will be conducted in February 2022 and the final result will be out in March.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Written Exam Result - State Service (Main) Examination 2019” and “Written Exam Result - State Forest Service (Main) Examination 2019” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the exam Take a printout for future reference

Here’s State Service (Main) Exam 2019 Result.

Here’s State Forest Service (Main) Exam 2019 Result.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 571 PCS vacancies and 6 for SFS.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.