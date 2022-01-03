Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the interview dates for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer 2020 (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Chemical). Eligible candidates can check the schedule available on the official website apsc.nic.in.

As per the notification, the interview is scheduled to be conducted from January 20 to 28, 2022. The intimation letters shall be uploaded on Commission’s website from January 13, 2022 onwards.

Candidates appearing in the viva-voce interview must bring their original documents alongwith self attested photocopies including permanent residential certificate issued in Assam for educational purpose, HSLC, HSSLC marksheet and pass certificate, Engineering degree and pass certificate in respective branch, and caste certificate (if applicable), reads the notification.

Interview Dates Name of the post and department Date of Interview/Viva-Voce Reporting Time Assistant Engineer (Civil) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam January 20, 21 and 24 9.00 AM Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam January 27 and 28 9.00 AM Assistant Engineer (Electrical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam January 28 9.00 AM Assistant Engineer (Chemical) under Public Health Engineering Department, Assam January 28 9.00 AM

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 87 Assistant Engineer vacancies, of which 62 vacancies are for the post of Civil Engineer, 20 for Mechanical and 2 for Electrical and 3 for Chemical under the Public Health Engineering Department, Assam.

