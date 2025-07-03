The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) will soon close the registration window for various posts against Advt. No. 72/UKSSSC/2025. Candidates can register on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in . The application correction window will open from July 6 to 8, 2025.

The written exam is likely to be conducted in October 2025. The recruitment drive aims to fill 24 vacancies. Applicants can check the eligibility criteria, age limit, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay a fee of Rs 300. More details in the notification.

Steps to apply for vacancies

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the application link for Advt. No. 72/UKSSSC/2025 Complete the registration process and log in Fill in the application form, pay the required fee, and submit the form Download and print the application for future reference

Direct link to register for the posts.