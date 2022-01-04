The West Bengal College Service Commission has revised the exam time for the upcoming West Bengal State Eligibility Test or WB SET 2022. Candidates can check the notice at the official website wbcsconline.in.

The WB SET 2022 will be held on January 9 in 33 subjects at selected test centres of different districts in the state. The exam will consist of two papers: Paper-I from 10.30 to 11.30 AM and Paper-II from 12 noon to 2.00 PM. The reporting time is 9.00 AM.

The WB SET exam is conducted to certify the eligibility of candidates applying for Assistant Professor posts in West Bengal state. Eligibility for Assistant Professor will depend on the performance of the candidate in both the papers of SET in aggregate.

Here’s WB SET 2022 exam schedule.

The Commission has already released the admit card for the exam. Candidates can download it using login from the official website.

Steps to download WB SET admit card 2022:

Visit official website wbcsconline.in Go to Applicant Login, enter User Name and password to login Click on the admit card link The WBSER admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download WB SET 2022 admit card.