The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has declared the result of the Phase-2 Main examination for Administrative Officer (Generalist) recruitment 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check the result merit list at the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Main exam 2021 was conducted on December 4 for candidates who qualified the phase 1 preliminary exam. Nearly 5000 candidates were eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) Main exam.

The merit list contains the list of roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates for the Interview round. Downloading of call letters indicating date, time and venue of interview will commence shortly. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the recruitment section of the NIACL website for further details.

NIACL has notified a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer.

Steps to check NIACL AO result 2021:

Visit official website newindia.co.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on the result link for AO The NIACL AO Main result will appear on screen

Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NIACL AO Main result 2021.

Marks-sheet (of candidates who haven’t been shortlisted for interview) & cut-offs for Phase-II examination will be available on NIACL website soon.