Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Lecturer/ Assistant Professor in Government Unani Medical College cum Hospital, Ganderbal, Kashmir. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website jkpsc.nic.in from January 6 onwards.

The last date to apply for the posts is February 5, 2022. Candidates can edit the application form from January 7 to 9, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit for the unreserved post is 40 years, whereas for RBA and PHC, the upper age limit is 43 and 42 years as on January 1, 2022.

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s degree in Unani Medicine from a University or its equivalent as recognised under the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1000, whereas candidates from reserved category will have to pay the fee of Rs 500.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs/Online Applications” under Recruitment tab Click on “Lecturer/ Assistant Professor” application link Login and proceed with application process Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.