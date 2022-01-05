Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) Bihar has deferred the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the post of Forest Guard/Forester 2020. The decision to postpone the test has been taken in the view of Coronavirus.

The PET for the post of Forester was scheduled to be conducted on January 10, 2022, whereas for the post of Forest Guard, the PET was to be held on January 11, 2022 at Sanjay Gandhi Jaivik Udyan (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna — 800001.

Here’s the notification.

The Forest Guard and Forester written examinations were conducted on December 16 and 20, respectively.

The new schedule will be released on Commission’s official website csbc.bih.nic.in in due course of time. The applicants are advised to keep their admit card safe.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 720 vacancies, of which, 484 vacancies are for the post of Forest Guard and 236 for Forester posts.

