Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the interview letters for the post of Assistant Professor (Arabic/Persian). Eligible candidates can check and download their admit card from Commission’s official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notice, the interview for the post of Assistant Professor (Arabic) will be held on January 12 and 13, and for the post of Assistant Professor (Persian) will be held from January 12 to 14 in various Universities of Bihar.

A total of 89 candidates have been called for the interview round, of which 60 are for the post of Assistant Professor (Persian), and 29 for Assistant Professor (Arabic).

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Asst Professor interview letter link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the interview letter.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.