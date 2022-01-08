Uttarakhand Subordinate Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Sub Inspector, Gulmanayak and other posts. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website sssc.uk.gov.in till February 21.

The recruitment exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted in July 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 221 vacancies. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 28 years as on July 1, 2021.

Applicants can check eligibility criteria, vacancy details, educational qualifications, and other details from the notification below:

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website recruitment.uksssconline.in Click on “Apply Here” against the vacancy Now click on “Candidate, Register Here” Fill in your details, upload documents and review Once registered, log in, fill the application and submit Take a print of the form for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.