The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released the individual scorecard of candidates of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021). Candidates can download their individual scorecards from the official website nbe.edu.in. Copy of scorecard will not be sent to individual candidates.

The NEET PG 2021 exam was held on September 11 in a computer-based test mode for admissions to postgraduate medical courses. The result and merit list in respect of admission to All India 50% quota MD/MS/Post Graduate Diploma Courses (2021 admission session) were released on September 28.

Here’s NEET PG 2021 scorecard notice.

Steps to download NEET PG 2021 scorecard:

Visit official website nbe.edu.in Go to NEET PG 2021 tab and clink on application link Go to ‘Applicant Login’ and login using User Id and password The NEET PG scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download NEET PG 2021 scorecard.

The NEET PG 2021 All India 50% Quota score card mentions:

All India 50% quota rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates after applying tie-breaker criteria and are eligible for All India 50% quota seats in the 2021 admission session only.

This is the overall merit position of the candidate amongst all the candidates after applying tie-breaker criteria and are eligible for All India 50% quota seats in the 2021 admission session only. All India 50% quota category rank: This is the overall merit position of the candidate in the category (OBC/SC/ST) as opted by the candidate in NEET-PG 2021 for All India 50% quota seats, and is valid for All India 50% quota 2021 admission session only.

NEET PG counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) is expected to begin the process for online counselling of NEET PG 2021 candidates soon after the Supreme Court last week upheld the existing criteria for admissions this year under the Other Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Section quota.

The schedule for both NEET UG and PG is expected in the coming days. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website mcc.nic.in for all updates.