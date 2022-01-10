Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) has released the result of Forest Guard recruitment exam. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check and download their result from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in.

A total of 620 candidates have been declared qualified in the exam. The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for the Physical Test. The details and the admit card for the physical test will be released on the website in due course of time.

Candidates can raise queries against the result within the 15 days of the release. The examination was conducted from July 16 to 25, 2021, in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on “पदनाम-वन दरोगा (Forester)के परीक्षा परिणाम हेतु क्लिक करें” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.