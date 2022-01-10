Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the recruitment exam conducted for the post of Head Master. Candidates can check and download the answer key from Commission’s official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The applicants can also raise objections, if any, against the released answer key from January 12 to 14, 2022. A fee of Rs 100 per challenge is applicable.

The recruitment exam was conducted on October 11, 2021 in two shifts — 9.00 AM to 12.00 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM at Ajmer District Headquarters. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 83 head master posts.

