IBPS PO Main admit card 2022 released; here’s download link
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.
The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 will be held on January 22. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the Main exam. The IBPS PO/MT prelim result was declared on January 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.
The online Main Examination for the posts of PO/MT will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a Descriptive test for 25 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.
Steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2022:
- Visit the official website ibps.in
- On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of PO
- Enter registration no and date of birth to login
- The IBPS PO admit card will appear on screen
- Download and take a printout.
Here’s direct link to download the IBPS PO Main admit card 2022.
The candidate must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof.
IBPS has also released the booklet for the PO Main exam. Candidates may check the same below:
Here’s the Information Handout.
Selection Process
The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.
The Institute has also released the candidate scorecard of the IBPS PO prelim exam yesterday.