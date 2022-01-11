Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the Probationary Officer and Management Trainee (PO/MT) Main exam 2022. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website ibps.in.

The IBPS PO/MT-XI Main exam 2022 will be held on January 22. Candidates who have qualified the preliminary exam are eligible to appear in the Main exam. The IBPS PO/MT prelim result was declared on January 5. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 4135 vacancies.

The online Main Examination for the posts of PO/MT will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and a Descriptive test for 25 marks. The duration of the exam will be 3 hours 30 minutes. There will be penalty for wrong answers marked in the Objective Tests.

Steps to download IBPS PO admit card 2022:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link for the post of PO Enter registration no and date of birth to login The IBPS PO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download the IBPS PO Main admit card 2022.

The candidate must bring the call letter of Online Main Examination along with authenticated/stamped Call letter of Online Preliminary examination and authenticated/stamped photocopy of (currently valid) photo identity proof.

IBPS has also released the booklet for the PO Main exam. Candidates may check the same below:

Here’s the Information Handout.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done in three phases — Preliminary Exam, Main Exam and Interview round.

The Institute has also released the candidate scorecard of the IBPS PO prelim exam yesterday.