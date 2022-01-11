The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has release the revised exam schedule and admit card for Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) December 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in using their application number and date of birth.

As per the new schedule, the exam (Shift II) scheduled on December 16 will now be held on January 17 from 9.30 AM TO 12.00 noon. The exams (Shift I and II) scheduled to be conducted on December 17 will now be held on January 21 in two shifts — 9.30 AM TO 12.00 noon and 2.30 PM to 5.00 PM.

“Some of the candidates of whose examination was scheduled to be held on 16th and 17th December 2021 at Purnea (Purnia) have been allotted revised date of examination 12th January 2022,” reads the notice.

Here’s the official notice.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on December 16 and 17 which was deferred due to unexpected technical requirements. The examinations of shift 2 (Paper 2) of 16th Dec 2021 and both the shifts of Paper 1 and 2 scheduled to be held on 17th Dec 2021 were held postponed.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download Admit Card CTET December 2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the admit card.

CBSE conducts CTET examination to certify the eligibility for candidates to teach at schools affiliated with CBSE. The CTET exam consists of two papers in which Paper I certifies eligibility for teaching Class I to Class VI and Paper II from Class VI to Class VIII. Candidates have an option to appear for either one of the papers or both papers.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.